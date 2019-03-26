High range drink driver busted on Hanson Rd

The court was told police intercepted Wilson on Hanson Rd on February 21 about 3am.

Mara Pattison-Sowden

A GLADSTONE man who was caught driving over three times the legal alcohol limit will be out from behind the wheel for six months.

Kyle Mark Wilson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

The 31-year-old returned a blood alcohol reading of .162 per cent.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client lost his licence on the spot and had already been without it for a month.

She said the situation was not "premeditated” and Wilson had not planned to drive after consuming alcohol.

She said Wilson was employed as a mobile tyre and service fitter but without a licence was only able to work out of the store.

She said it had impacted his income significantly.

"It was completely out of character for him, he is at a loss as to explain why he did it,” she said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinella said it was clear Wilson was of otherwise good character.

"You are gainfully employed and there will be a financial impact on you,” Mr Kinsella said.

He imposed a $1200 fine, disqualified Wilson from driving for six months and recorded a conviction.