'High quality': Council closes applications for CEO role

GLADSTONE Regional Council has closed its doors on applications for its chief executive officer role.

As of last Monday, resumes for the council CEO role were no longer accepted, with the application process coming to an end just two weeks after it opened.

While the council would not disclose how many applications it received for the role, a council spokeswoman said there were a number of "high quality applications”.

The spokeswoman said the council would begin to sift through the applications, with people short-listed, references checked and a number of interviews conducted.

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor were and will continue to be involved every step of the way during the recruitment process, the spokeswoman said.

"(And) the whole council (will be) involved in the final interviews,” she said.

"The starting date of any candidate will be dependent upon their availability including any relevant notice period from their current employment.

"The role of CEO is well defined within the Gladstone Regional Council organisation as well as under the Local Government Act, and this is not likely to change.”

On January 16 the council announced its chief executive officer, Stuart Randle, ended his employment "effective immediately”.

Mr Randle was employed in 2011.

Council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes will continue to serve as acting CEO until the position is filled.

In the release provided by the council upon the announcement, there was no reason given for why Mr Randle had left, just the council and him had come to a "mutual agreement”.