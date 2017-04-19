High profile showdown as pressure peaks for $70B gas plants

PRESSURE ON: The seven gas turbine generators on APLNG.

CLAIMS of miscalculations and possible strict guidelines for Curtis Island's three liquefied natural gas sites will be unveiled at a high-profile meeting with the Prime Minister today.

The second showdown between Malcolm Turnbull and the bosses from Gladstone's three $70 billion LNG sites is expected to provide insight into how the nation will tackle a looming gas shortage.

The industry leaders will today show what they have done and plan to do to help boost Australia's domestic gas supply.

Meanwhile the producers will argue against the forecast shortfall, claiming the gas crisis has been "overestimated".

Gas industry body Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association is leading the argument against claims the nation will face a gas shortage by as early as summer 2018-19.

Chief executive Malcolm Roberts said the Australian Electricity Management Operator's forecasts were based on Gladstone's three LNG sites running at full capacity, which none of them were doing.

He said it also didn't take into account new gas production.

An aerial view of the three LNG projects on Curtis Island all with ships at their jetties.

"While it is appropriate for AEMO to provide a conservative supply forecast, the fact is some of its key assumptions erred on the side of caution," Mr Roberts said. "In short, AEMO's forecast over-estimated gas exports and under-estimated gas production."

The looming shortfall has put a spotlight on Gladstone's three LNG sites, which are using domestic gas to fill export contracts to Asia and Japan.

Today Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher, Origin Energy's Frank Calabria and Shell's new Australian chair Zoe Yujnovich will explain new domestic contracts and gas exploration plans made since the last meeting.

Shell's QCLNG and Origin's APLNG agreed to supply more gas to the domestic market and Santos's GLNG, which uses the most domestic gas to fill export contracts, put the recommendation "on notice".

Possibilities of a gas reservation policy and changes to gas exploration bans were floated at a March 15 meeting.

Meanwhile Australian Industry Group, which represents more than 60,000 businesses, has recommended a gas "swap" arrangement in a letter sent to opposition leader Bill Shorten and the PM.

Chief executive Innes Wilcox said action needed to be taken as prices continued to rise for domestic gas buyers.

Domestic gas prices have more than doubled, with some buyers reporting price hikes from $6 per gigajoule pre-2016 to $16-22 per gigajoule this February.

The "swap" arrangement would allow the three Curtis Island LNG sites to buy cheap Asian gas to fill export contracts and feed its domestic gas back into the local market.

"... Domestic supply has failed to rise on the coattails of export development, and export projects have even dipped into the local market to contract supply that would otherwise have been available," Mr Wilcox explained.

Ai Group recommended a National Interest Assessment process to determine the viability of existing and new projects.