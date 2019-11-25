High-profile Mater execs’ sudden resignations

MATER Health CEO Sean Hubbard has resigned just weeks after his announcement that the organisation's medical imaging service would close.

In an email to doctors, Mater Group CEO Peter Steer advised that Mr Hubbard, who had been part of Mater's executive team in southeast Queensland for almost seven years, would leave on December 5.

He also announced that the Mater's Chief Digital Officer David Kempson, who is also on the Mater Group's 11-person executive team, would depart on February 28.

Their resignations come soon after Mr Hubbard's announcement of the Mater Medical Imaging closure following a review, which found "insurmountable challenges in remaining financially viable". Imaging services are being outsourced to Queensland X-Ray.

At the time, Mr Hubbard foreshadowed "some significant impacts" on Mater Medical Imaging employees.

The Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

"As a Catholic not-for-profit organisation, these types of decisions challenge us at the very heart of what we do, and it was not a decision made lightly," he said.

Patients have contacted The Courier-Mail complaining their procedures were cancelled without warning on the day of the announcement.

Mater Health receives taxpayers' money to provide public health services through its South Brisbane-based Mater Mothers' and Mater public hospitals.

Dr Steer said Mr Hubbard had managed Mater's "significant public health contract" with expert precision. He was also involved in the amalgamation of the Mater Children's and Royal Children's hospitals into the Queensland Children's Hospital in 2014.

Mater Group CEO, Peter Steer

"Sean's success as CEO has helped Mater to build a platform for expansion across Queensland and his legacy will be celebrated as we move into the next phase of our development," Dr Steer wrote.

He said Mr Hubbard's skills as a leader continued to "inspire his team through challenging times".

Dr Steer said Mr Kempson had developed Mater's first comprehensive strategic digital plan.

"David has overseen many Mater projects including: two-way integration of Mater's Health Record with Queensland Health; planning and prioritisation of Mater's medium-term investment plan and enhancing Mater's digital readiness through improved privacy/cybersecurity practices and significant upgrades to infrastructure and software," Dr Steer wrote.

An announcement on Mater Health's leadership is expected to be made this week and recruitment has started for a new chief digital officer.