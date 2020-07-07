Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Crime

High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

by Greg Stolz
7th Jul 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have raided the home of high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

A search warrant was executed on Mr MacCallum's Burleigh Heads home on Monday.

Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture
Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture

Items were seized and he was reportedly issued with a notice to appear in court.

The raid on the lawyer, who has acted for high-profile sports stars and bikies, is allegedly connected to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Courier-Mail has approached Mr MacCallum for comment.

Police and legal sources have confirmed the raid took place.

Originally published as High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

campbell maccallum crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You know what it is’: Drug charges for businessman

        premium_icon ‘You know what it is’: Drug charges for businessman

        Crime The Gladstone business owner told police it wasn’t illegal to have cannabis seeds, a court document showed.

        • 7th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

        premium_icon How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

        Sport Gladstone is a proud sporting town and the Regional Council has continued that...

        Smoking weed made bad day worse for P plater

        premium_icon Smoking weed made bad day worse for P plater

        Crime The 18-year-old admitted to using the drug before driving.

        WATCH: Gladstone man fights off snake while driving

        premium_icon WATCH: Gladstone man fights off snake while driving

        News A brown snake slithered up his leg while he was driving