High hopes for Gladstone teams at Red Rooster Carnival

READY TO WIN: Jacob Kurtz, Connor Everingham, Alex Murphy, Levi Mason, Hayden Thomas, Edwin Reid, Carter Hough and Chayse Gordon of the U10 Wood & Johnson Young Guns with coach Cameron Kurtz, Peter Wood from Wood & Johnson Painting Contractors and assistant coach Chris Everingham. The team will compete at the 2019 Red Rooster Carnival to be held at Rockhampton.

TOUCH: Gladstone will have a strong contingent of teams at this weekend’s Red Rooster Carnival in Rockhampton.

The Cyril Connell Fields will be a hive of activity tomorrow and Sunday with a record 124 teams playing from across Central Queensland, north to Mackay and as far south as Childers.

Cameron Kurtz will coach the Wood and Johnson Young Guns (Under-10 Boys).

“The Wood and Johnson team have some players who play together on Mondays as well as some new faces,” Kurtz said.

“We’ve got some experience through Gladstone rep players Jacob Kurtz, Connor Everingham, Alex Murphy, Levi Mason, Hayden Thomas and Edwin Reid so the boys should have plenty of confidence on the back of their fifth place at the Queensland Junior State titles.

“They also have some new faces in Carter Hough and Chayse Gordon.”

Hot Steppers, BBS Allstars and Calliope Chargers will also play in U10 Boys.

Kurtz will be in for a busy weekend as he is also managing an U12s Boys side, Global Manufacturing Young Guns.

SQUAD GOALS: Mitchell Buckingham, Billy Currey, Kyaan Colborne, Kaleb Hough, Ben Lillyman, Juan Smit, Cohen Kurtz, Mitchell Smith, Tyler Davey and Riley Thomas of the U12 Global Manufacturing Young Guns with team manager Cameron Kurtz and Fiona Lee, Tony Maycock and Joe Townsend from East Coast Traffic Control.

“That team is made up of players from a variety of teams and many are siblings from the Wood and Johnson kids who have made their own team to play at the carnival,” he said.

“Gladstone rep players Cohen Kurtz, Mitch Smith, Dylan List, Riley Thomas, Ben Lillyman and Tyler Davey will look to lead the way with a number of new players attending a carnival for the first time.

“These include Juan Smit, Mitch Buckingham, Billy Currey, Kaleb Hough and Kyaan Sewell.”

There will be further U12 Boys representation with Boyne Island Tree Fellas also taking part.

“With Gladstone rep players Dylan Vickery and Isaac Lee as well as CQ Bulls players Flynn Wiig, Lachie Lewis and Leo Scofield, they will field a strong side,” Kurtz said.

“Playing together on Mondays in the U14 Boys Gladstone competition means these boys should do well.”