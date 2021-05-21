High-end hairdresser’s ‘abhorrent act’

An internationally-recognised hair stylist who runs a luxury Brisbane salon has faced court for an “abhorrent act” at a city nightclub.

Milton's House of Zion hair salon owner Trevor Masoe, 34, was in Fortitude Valley when the incident occurred about 2.20am on August 30.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Troy Newman said Masoe was stopped outside Marquee Bar on Brunswick St by the bouncer who requested his details for COVID-19 tracing purposes.

Brisbane hair stylist Trevor Masoe fined for common assault after spitting at a bouncer in Fortitude Valley.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Masoe refused and was told it was an entry requirement due to the pandemic.

Masoe was then denied entry due to being "heavily" intoxicated.

" (Masoe) adjusted his head back and spat at the victim's face, it's not clear on the facts your honour where the spittle landed, if at all," Sen-Sgt Newman said.

The court heard it was not alleged saliva had hit the bouncer, however Sen-Sgt Newman said the spitting was intentional and an "abhorrent act".

Masoe pleaded guilty this morning to one count of common assault in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and a breach of bail.

Masoe's lawyer Shelby Smith said it was "a crucial" factor that the saliva had not landed on the victim.

"My client is very, very keen to show his sincere remorse for the offending, clearly his actions were extremely poor," she said.

"He was obviously affected by alcohol and behaved in a way which is clearly in stark contrast to how he normally conducts himself day to day."

Brisbane hair stylist Trevor Masoe.

Ms Smith tendered four character references and said Masoe had owned a "very successful" hair salon since 2014.

"He's been recognised publicly for his work. I understand his work has been published in international magazines and the like," she said.

Masoe had recently completed an anger management and conflict resolution course and was seeking help for his drinking, she said.

Magistrate Noel Nunan took into account Masoe's otherwise good community standing, remorse and that no spit hit the bouncer.

He was fined $1000 and ordered to do 50 hours community service.

