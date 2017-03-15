'Hideous' Pilot claims Gladstone airport board has lost the plot

WASTE: Hugh Bridge said these portable shed had been sitting at the airport unused for four years, and could have easily been hooked up to the existing plumbing at the airport and used as respite services for the RFDS pilots.

A GLADSTONE man wants the council to take back control of the Gladstone Airport.

Also a stakeholder of the Gladstone Airport, Hugh Bridge said while the announcement that a shuffle of the Gladstone Airport Corporation board might see some improvement with the organisation's spending, he would rather there not be a board at all.

Mr Bridge said Gladstone ratepayers should not have to fork out annual wages for a group of people who "get nothing done” and "spend money like drunken sailors”.

NOT HAPPY: Hugh Bridge has invested in the Gladstone Airport, but is ready to up and leave, quite literally with his planes, if the Gladstone Airport Corporation cannot control their unnecessary spending, he said. Mike Richards GLA060515SHED

The pilot and plane owner made a number of claims against the corporation, to which the GAC has yet to respond to.

However, Mr Bridge said his biggest issue with the GAC, was the organisation's spending.

"I built and bought a hangar at the airport and have been flying in and out of there since the 1970s,” he said.

"But since the conception of that corporation and the council handing over the reins, I have never seen such tragedy.

"And I understand there has been a different council, a different board and different CEOs over the years, and there isn't just one person to blame.

"But the current board hasn't done anything to rectify these issues and both the council and the board are paying millions back in debt.”

Mr Bridge said a "good example” of the GAC's poor spending habits was the purchase of two $150,000 baggage unloading machines, which he claims are sitting dormant and unused due to them being the wrong size for the terminal.

Additionally, he claimed sitting in the terminal's storeroom were stacks of "fancy Italian tiles worth thousands” which were purchased when the terminal was undergoing renovations.

Mr Bridge claimed they weren't used as a member of the GAC board didn't like them.

Mr Bridge said he couldn't understand the reasoning behind the board signing up for more than $3 million in infrastructure works including a carpark and boom gates.

He said GAC knew the airport would be struggling with the wind down of Bechtel, and therefore there would be less flights to and from Gladstone.

"It just wasn't needed,” Mr Bridge said.

"And even now, the main terminal roof leaks and has done so for years, and there's been no effort to fix it.

"And what about that hideous wiring sculpture that lights up at night? What an absolute waste of money.”

But what shocked Mr Bridge, was the lack of respite services available for pilots of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, an issue he said stakeholders raised with the board when it was first corporatised in 2012.

"I can't believe they are only just talking about doing something with that now,” he said.

"They and the council have been aware of this issue for a very long time, but are acting like it's new to them.

"What's worse is that there are portable sheds, with toilets, showers and rest services at the airport, sitting on empty space not hooked up to anything for about four years now, going unused.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"These people risk their lives, to save other people's lives, and they can't even use a toilet without great difficulty at the Gladstone Airport; what a joke.”

Mr Bridge claimed the issues with the GAC were endless, and his reasons for bringing them to light was the recent announcement of a reshuffle of the board.

The GAC board is made up of six members; one of those is councillor Rick Hansen, who does not receive a wage from the board as he is there on behalf of the council.

Chairman Dr David Hamill, Bradley Bowes, Tony Goodwin, Adrienne Ward and Leigh Zimmerlie are the other members.

The Gladstone Regional Council is the main shareholder of the Gladstone Airport, and is the deciding force behind who makes up the board.

According to the council, the chairman is paid $40,000 annually, the deputy; $25,000 and all other directors are paid $20,000.

From June 1, Dr Hamill's tenure as chair of the board will end, and he is likely be replaced by Mrs Ward.

The council was asked to provide a response to the claims of Mr Bridge.

"It is not appropriate for council to comment on other issues that have been raised,” deputy mayor Chris Trevor said.

"They are matters best dealt with by the chairman and board of the airport.”

"Council is currently addressing the untenable situation regarding the RFDS (and) recognises the valuable contribution the service makes to the Gladstone Region and its people.

"Council is approaching local industry for support . If that fails council will fund the amenities itself.”

As discussed in the council's general meeting yesterday, a number of new faces will be introduced to the board this year as other members leave, described as "normal organisation turnover” by a council spokesperson.

At 2pm Wednesday The Observer had not received a response from the Gladstone Airport Corporation.