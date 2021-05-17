Menu
Gladstone Bowls Club will host the 2021 version of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
News

Hey Gladstone, grab a cuppa for a good cause

Darryn Nufer
17th May 2021 5:43 PM
Gladstone Bowls Club will play host to the Port City’s version of Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday.

For 28 years, the Cancer Council Queensland annual event has brought together millions of people over a “cuppa” to support those affected by cancer.

In 2021, the official day to host a morning tea is Thursday May 27, but anyone can host at any time in May or June.

By hosting or attending an Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea (in-person or virtually), participants will help Cancer Council Queensland continue its life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support programs.

Cancer Council Queensland’s Gladstone Branch has invited the community to join them at Gladstone Bowls Club on Thursday in support of all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

Every dollar raised helps support those impacted by cancer and the morning will be filled with entertainment by Michael Connolly, a scrumptious morning tea, quizzes, raffles and of course a lucky door prize.

Event details: Gladstone’s Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

Date: Thursday, May 27.

Time: Doors open 8.30am for 9.30am start.

Location: Gladstone Bowls Club - 6A Ferris St, Gladstone City.

Tickets: $15.

Tickets available at: Cutting Edge on Mellefont St;

Style House Fashion – Sun Valley;

Coastline Fashions – Tannum Sands.

