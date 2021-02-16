Hetherington’s big call on Maroons women’s coaching job

CQ league legend Jason Hetherington won’t apply for the Maroons women’s coaching job this year after spending three years in the position. Picture: NRL Photos

After three years in the job, Jason Hetherington will not coach the Maroons women’s team in 2021.

The Central Queensland league legend said on Tuesday he would not be applying for the position which this year has been expanded to include work across a multifaceted program.

The 50 year old bows out on a high, having helped mastermind Queensland’s stunning 24-18 win over New South Wales last November.

Hetherington said it would have been difficult to find time for the added responsibilities of the coaching role, given that he works full-time at the Port of Gladstone, runs his own business (Hetherington’s Truck Hire) and helps his father on his cattle property at Baralaba.

He said while disappointed he would not be at the helm again this year, he had forged some incredible memories in the past three years.

“I’ve had a wonderful three years. I feel privileged and honoured to have done it,” he said.

“To have come from where we came from to now, it’s been exciting.

“One of the best things was the sense of achievement among the group when the whistle went at the end of that game last year.

“It was a special moment.”

Hetherington said it was great to see the emergence of “special talents” such as Tarryn Aitken and Rockhampton’s Tamika Upton, who scored two tries in the 2020 Origin victory.