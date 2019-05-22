He's quietly-spoken and lets his actions do the talking

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lyncoln Rebel is playing with a cause and has gone from strength-to-strength in the sport.

He had just completed a personally successful campaign with the Central Queensland Capras youth team in the Queensland Rugby League Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup.

Brothers Lyncoln Rebel.Under 17 Rugby League 2018 Grand Final - Gladstone Brothers vs Tannum Seagulls. Mike Richards GLA180818U17L

Rebel was the finisher and the halfback slotted home 18 conversions plus two penalty goals.

His best haul came in round five with five conversions against Eastern Suburb Tigers in a 43-32 loss.

Rebel had also found the perfect balance on and off the field.

"I have been training and playing for Gladstone Brothers and helping out running LeagueSafe for our Brothers under-17s and U13s and working,” he said.

Lyncoln Rebel. Capras Junior Coaching Clinic. Paul Braven GLA140517CLINIC

After Rebel completed Year 12 last year, he is in his first year into an electrical apprenticeship with Ergon.

The young gun said to play in a high-level competition against players in his own age-group and also against men had fast-tracked his development.

"I found it was fast and tough and I have taken a lot out of it while the biggest thing taken out of it is the friendships that were made,” Rebel said.

"Having the older guys in the group, it had improved my leadership within the group and being more confident in directing them around the park.

"I could improve my confidence in directing the the boys around the park, as I have been only back for two rounds getting to know the boys will help in growing my confidence.”

"My aims for the rest of the season is to continue to play good footy and keep improving my game.”

Brothers coach Danny Blair said Rebel had given lots of energy to the senior team.

"Lyncoln had been fantastic for us and had played two games so far,” Blair said.

"He came off the bench against Tannum Seagulls and played as dummy half and hooker.

"Then last weekend, he started in the halves and was able to link up with the whole team and he showed a lot of class.”

Aside from Blair and Capras youth coach Tony Wilkinson, Rebel said his mother Elaine Daylight had always been there for him.

"My mother, she's the one who has always pushed me to do my best in everything I do and is always there when injuries and hard moments come,” Rebel said.

Mum is Elaine Daylight and said it's been a family effort.

"Lynk has four brothers and two sisters who all play sport so we are always doing something related to one of their sports,” she said.

"We have two older boys Jon and Leo and two younger boys Caleb and Tyrell and two sister Jamila and Breanna.

"It was all worth it and we always travel together as a family with his younger brothers and sister and sometime his older brothers and cousins.”