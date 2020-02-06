‘He’s magic’: Sylvia, Pete welcome baby

Nine Network reporter Sylvia Jeffreys has today announced the birth of a baby boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic.

Weighing in at 3.4kgs, baby Oscar is the first child for both Jeffreys and husband Peter Stefanovic, who are one of Australia's highest profile media couples.

"Deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He's absolute magic," Jeffreys captioned the cute photo of her newborn:

Little Oscar's uncle, Karl Stefanovic, acknowledged the good news while hosting Today on Nine this morning.

"This is magnificent news. My gorgeous brother Pete and my even more gorgeous sister-in-law Sylvia have welcomed a beautiful little boy into the world," he said.

"Makes you wants to cry... Just like his uncle, has a massive-"

"Personality," Today co-host Ally Langdon interjected."

Sylvia says that they are completely smitten. Love to you here and all of us from the Today Show. Well done Sylvia, that is a gorgeous, gorgeous creation," Stefanovic continued.

Jeffreys and Karl's younger brother first met while both working at Channel 9 in early 2014, with sparks flying almost as soon as the pair began hosting Weekend Today over that summer holiday period.

The couple first confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram last August, with Jeffreys writing they were "over the moon" to be pregnant with a boy.

The couple announced the pregnancy in August last year. Peter's post

Stefanovic shared a post on his Instagram, writing in the caption: "Soon to be a family of three and we are rapt! Good thing I'm already match fit with the whole no sleep thing."

"We sort of bumped into each other in a car park at Channel 9 one day before we started hosting together … I think it was pretty obvious, certainly was to everyone around me - my mum and my sister, in particular, knew that there was something there," Jeffreys told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016.

The couple became engaged in mid-2016 while on a lavish European holiday, sharing the news with Today where Jeffreys was working as newsreader.

Jeffreys and Stefanovic married in April 2017 in a lavish outdoor ceremony in Kangaroo Valley, south of Sydney.

Their wedding was attended by their colleagues at Channel 9, which included Stefanovic's older brother, Today host Karl Stefanovic.

A pregnant Jeffreys steps out last November. Picture by Damian Shaw

Until 2018 the couple had worked together on Today, with Stefanovic hosting the weekend edition and Jeffreys the show's newsreader Monday to Friday.

However both were axed from the show in December 2018 as part of a drastic overhaul of Today following months of falling ratings and negative media attention around the show.

Earlier in 2018 the couple had found themselves embroiled in 'Ubergate' when a phone call between the Stefanovic brothers - while Jeffreys sat in the car - was leaked to the public.

Both later issued a public apology as details of the conversation were made public in New Idea, which had included the pair criticising their colleagues and management at Nine.

In the mass axings Jeffreys was reassigned as a news reporter while Nine opted not to renew Stefanovic's contract. In May it was revealed Stefanovic had joined Sky News' breakfast show First Edition as host.