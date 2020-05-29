Menu
Traumatised residents who live around a park where a 12-year-old boy died after an alleged fight have told of watching the desperate efforts to save him.
Crime

‘He’s dead’: Residents tell of desperate efforts to save boy

by Grace Mason and Sally Boxall
29th May 2020 1:33 PM
TRAUMATISED residents who live around a park where a 12-year-old boy died after a fight have told of watching the desperate efforts to save him.

Police have alleged the boy was among a group of youths at Shang Park in Mooroobool when an altercation broke out on the basketball court about 6.18pm.

The boy fell to the ground and became unconscious and could not be revived.

A woman living in a house opposite the court who did not wish to be named said residents flooded onto the street to watch the horror unfold as paramedics performed CPR on the boy.

Flowers at the scene where a 12-year-old boy died overnight.
"I just ran screaming to (my flatmate) "he's dead"," she said.

"The whole park was surrounded by cop cars for hours.

"Everyone came out of their houses."

The woman said the park was regularly filled with dozens of children every afternoon, to the point where they were forced to call police when COVID-19 measures first came in, concerned about the lack of social distancing.

Shang Park in Moooroobool where a 12-year-old boy died overnight. PICTURE: Brendan Radke
She said they were often seen jumping off a large electrical box and she had feared for their safety.

Another resident who also did not want to be named said it had been a typical afternoon prior to the incident.

"We didn't hear anything until the ambulance showed up," she said.

"Then my partner got online and read (the boy) had been king hit and his heart stopped.

Police are due to give an update on the investigation later today.

 

Originally published as 'He's dead': Residents tell of desperate efforts to save boy

