Heron managers keen to cut power bill by $300k

Aldesta Hotel Group took over management at Heron Island Resort in December 2017.

ALDESTA Hotel Group has its sight set sky high in the search for savings of up to $300,000.

This year the Heron Island Resort owner and manager will transition from using generators to power its resort, kitchen and amenities, to solar.

Aldesta Hotel Group vice president Stuart Hammond said powering its Great Barrier Reef asset by the sky would save the company $300,000 in costs to run the generators.

"We're doing everything we can to try to get us off the grid and be more eco-friendly and of course decrease the extra costs of running a generator," he said.

Already almost entirely powered by solar, Lady Elliott Island Eco-Tourism Resort has spent $1 million on its gradual transition to renewable energy during the past ten years.

Its solar fleet features 475 panels, which provide 80% of its power.

Mr Hammond said they hoped to start using solar power within six months.

He said the University of Queensland research centre at the island was also doing research into a transition to solar power.