Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Heron managers keen to cut power bill by $300k

Aldesta Hotel Group took over management at Heron Island Resort in December 2017.
Aldesta Hotel Group took over management at Heron Island Resort in December 2017. GAPDL
Tegan Annett
by

ALDESTA Hotel Group has its sight set sky high in the search for savings of up to $300,000.

This year the Heron Island Resort owner and manager will transition from using generators to power its resort, kitchen and amenities, to solar.

Aldesta Hotel Group vice president Stuart Hammond said powering its Great Barrier Reef asset by the sky would save the company $300,000 in costs to run the generators.

"We're doing everything we can to try to get us off the grid and be more eco-friendly and of course decrease the extra costs of running a generator," he said.

Already almost entirely powered by solar, Lady Elliott Island Eco-Tourism Resort has spent $1 million on its gradual transition to renewable energy during the past ten years.

Its solar fleet features 475 panels, which provide 80% of its power.

Mr Hammond said they hoped to start using solar power within six months.

He said the University of Queensland research centre at the island was also doing research into a transition to solar power.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone MP says everyone has responsibility around water

Gladstone MP says everyone has responsibility around water

Teaching kids to swim does not just fall on the State Government, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says.

Why construction workers keep braving 150m high job

TOP JOB: Grey Constructions will continue their work this year at the Gladstone Power Station stacks.

Power station stack work continues.

Local scout group invites region's adventure seekers to open day

Adventurers of the Kareeba Scout Group go abseiling.

Sunday's open day will be aimed at attracting new scouts.

Barramundi forecast bodes well for the Boyne

CATCH OF THE DAY: Sam and Jess Hall launching their boat at South Trees Inlet in Gladstone.

Elevated catch rate expected in the Boyne River this open season.

Local Partners