Heron Island’s ‘wow’ factor recognised

Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020

HERON Island is one of just four Australian experiences to be featured in Flight Centre’s Wow List 2020.

The lis is “an expert’s guide to the top 50 travel experiences across the world”.

Other Australian destinations to feature were the Kimberley, the d’Arenberg Cube in South Australia and Maria Island in Tasmania.

Aldesta Hotels Australia sales and marketing manager Karen Sweeney said it was “very exciting” for Heron Island and the Gladstone Region to be recognised as a “world-class destination”.

“I think the stunning island and the nature is quite a unique experience,” Ms Sweeney said.

“You can experience the reef in so many ways.”

She said on Wednesday night there were about 130 turtles on the beach nesting and early Thursday morning, 12 were still making their way back to the water.

“To get to experience nature on that scale is breathtaking,” she said.

Being featured on the Wow List is expected to boost visitor numbers.

“It’s all about personal recommendations and having Flight Centre recommend us on that level is incredible,” Ms Sweeney said.

“They’re a very trusted travel advisor, it’s a great outcome for Heron.”

Ms Sweeney said the recognition was overwhelming but welcomed.

“We look forward to welcoming some new people that weren’t aware of what we had to offer here on the Great Barrier Reef,” she said.

This is the fourth time Flight Centre Australia has compiled the Wow List.

It aims at giving customers insights into how they can enjoy “incredible experiences around the globe”.

Heron Island was one of four signature experiences selected for digital content.

Others included the Yukon, Switzerland and France.