Heron Island swim: Combining wildlife watching and sport

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Competitors in the Heron Island Great Barrier Reef Swim.

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Competitors in the Heron Island Great Barrier Reef Swim. Photopia Studio

IT'S one of only two swims in Australia where you actually swim in water on the Great Barrier Reef.

For the seventh year running, oceanswims.com partnered with Heron Island Resort to put on The Great Barrier Reef Swim.

The annual event, in its fourth and final day today, attracts participants from across the country.

Paul Ellercamp, owner of oceanswims.com, the unofficial peak body for ocean swimming in Australia, said the event offered people an amazing chance to experience life on the reef.

"Out here on the Great Barrier Reef in some of the most beautiful water in the world, you see rays, sharks, and a lot of fish,” he said.

"There's a lot rays around here today, and a lot of turtles (it's currently nesting season).”

"There aren't very many sports where you can be in the rawest part of the environment. Out there all you can do is rely on yourself.”

Mr Ellercamp said another benefit of the swim was that it could help people overcome stereotypical notions about sharks.

"It's a cathartic experience coming to Heron Island, most people have never swum with sharks, but you get the issue in a different perspective, you realise sharks are not the issue that the media say they are,” he said.

"Most sharks may have a look at you but very few will actually have a go at you.”

"I've found myself at Heron Island, swimming with a tiger shark they're not that interested in you. They're very well fed.”

Mr Ellercamp said yesterday's swim, in which 106 people participated, involved a 1km swim around a wreck on the reef.

The event was won by a Hawaiian Ironman, James Goswell, of Sydney, who in 14 minutes 59 seconds.

Today's final event features a 2.8km swim.