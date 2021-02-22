Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Heroic gran fights off alleged thief

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Feb 2021 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An alleged thief has met his match in a Gold Coast grandmother after he tried to take her handbag from a busy pub.

In dramatic footage obtained by Sunrise, the woman, who was reportedly celebrating her birthday at the Pimpama Tavern in January this year, chases the 42-year-old man through the carpark.

The woman tackles her alleged thief to the ground in the Pimpama Tavern carpark.
The woman tackles her alleged thief to the ground in the Pimpama Tavern carpark.

According to Sunrise, the man took the handbag off a table before running through the carpark with the no-nonsense gran in hot pursuit.

The woman is captured on CCTV looking victorious as she walks back inside with her handbag.
The woman is captured on CCTV looking victorious as she walks back inside with her handbag.

The woman, who suffers from a medical condition, kicked off her shoes and engaged in a tussle, grabbing the man in a headlock before re-claiming her bag.

The woman told Sunrise she had sustained several injuries, including cracked ribs.
The woman told Sunrise she had sustained several injuries, including cracked ribs.

Reportedly, she was left with cracked ribs, cuts and bruises following the altercation.

The alleged thief has since been charged and is due to appear in court this week.

Originally published as Heroic gran fights off alleged thief

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident

        Premium Content Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident

        Crime The woman slapped and punched her victim and called her a ‘paedophile’.

        RUBBISH: Gladstone’s poor recycling contamination rate

        Premium Content RUBBISH: Gladstone’s poor recycling contamination rate

        Council News A Gladstone councillor has shared just how much non-recyclables are ending up in...

        BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        News Motorists are warned to drive with caution.

        UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Breaking A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a crash on Tableland Rd.