Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Heroic CBD ‘chair man’ identified as Sydney lawyer

by Nicole Hogan
15th Aug 2019 5:39 AM
SYDNEY lawyer John Bamford has been identified as the hero armed with a humble pub chair who kept alleged CBD stabber Mert Ney at bay.

Mr Bamford has not spoken publicly about his efforts to distract Ney as he waved a knife at passers-by.

John Bamford, aka chair man, approaches Mert Ney as he stands on the bonnet of a car with a butcher’s knife in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Seven News
John Bamford, aka chair man, approaches Mert Ney as he stands on the bonnet of a car with a butcher's knife in Sydney's CBD. Picture: Seven News

He has been dubbed "chair man" for his efforts in pursuing Ney through the CBD on Tuesday.

After the attack, Mr Bamford returned the chair to the pub where he acquired it and strolled next door to his favourite eatery for a bite to eat.

He sat alone and had his regular beef and mushroom pie.

Mr Bamford, with his chair, prepares to take on Ney, who can be seen holding his knife. Picture: Twitter/@Ayusha77
Mr Bamford, with his chair, prepares to take on Ney, who can be seen holding his knife. Picture: Twitter/@Ayusha77

A worker from the cafe under Rock­liff Chambers said Mr Bamford did an amazing job.

"I think he is a real hero."

He is among the last of the ­heroes to be identified after NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he didn't want to miss any person who "acted courageously" during Ney's apprehension.

