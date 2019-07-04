Menu
Teacher saves student in schoolyard fight
Education

Hero teacher harrassed at home by youths

by SAM BIDEY
4th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
A heroic teacher who risked her own safety to protect a child from a violent group of students has now been harassed by youths at her home.

The 37-year-old Thuringowa State High School teacher received widespread praise from the Townsville community after footage emerged of her acting as a human shield while a group of students kicked a teenage boy.

The attack occurred last Tuesday and led to a 14-year-old boy being taken to hospital while the teacher sought her own medical attention.

Police were called to a Kelso address on Monday to reports of several youths making loud noises and banging on the fence surrounding the teacher's home.

It is understood the youths fled the scene before police arrived.

Kirwan Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said the incident was concerning and immediate action was taken.

A teacher has been filmed acting as a human shield during a brawl among students at Thuringowa State High School. Photo: Supplied
The teacher was praised for her actions. Photo: Supplied
"We take these matters seriously and have been following lines of inquiry," Sen-Sgt Brosnan said.

"We can't confirm whether or not these youth are kids from the school but (the teacher) believes that to be the case.

"We have conducted several patrols around the area since the incident."

A source close to the teacher involved said the ordeal had taken a hefty toll.

"She is seeing a doctor most days for mental and physical treatment," they said.

"She is shaken … definitely shaken and this isn't the first time she's been injured on the job."

It is understood the teacher has not returned to Thuringowa State High School since the attack last Tuesday.

The 14-year-old who was taken to hospital on the day of the fight was released later that day with minor injuries.

Sen-Sgt Brosnan said police had reviewed vision of the attack and had several people of interest.

Charges are expected to be laid on more than one student.

It is unclear what penalties the school has enforced on the students involved.

"The incident and response are being reviewed in line with standard procedures at the school, and disciplinary action will reflect the expectations outlined in the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students," a Department of Education spokeswoman said.

