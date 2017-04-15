28°
Community

Hero search to help with cyclone damage

15th Apr 2017 6:53 AM
DESTRUCTION: Bororen's Stacey McNab shows Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett the damage to her property.
DESTRUCTION: Bororen's Stacey McNab shows Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett the damage to her property. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BY NOMINATING a hero who helped our community overcome ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie you will actually be aiding in the recovery effort.

We want to honour those who stepped up and showed the true spirit behind many of the dramatic images you saw in our paper and on our website.

The tales of heroism will form the basis of a special glossy book, Defying Debbie, retelling the stories of those fighting back against everything Debbie could throw at them.

Produced by The Observer, the book will cover Debbie's trail from Bowen to Lismore.

All profits from the sale of the book will be going to support the recovery effort and it will be sold in your local newsagent early next month.

Despite all it could throw at us we stepped up and there have been some astounding tales of heroism.

SES volunteers threw themselves into floodwaters to conduct rescues while energy workers worked through horrendous conditions to restore power.

Here in Gladstone as the floods hit, we had motorists jumping out to help elderly drivers, retail assistants battling to stop the tide, and the response of our own emergency services.

While some of these stories we know, we also need to hear your stories.

We'll have more information and how you can get the book soon.

Email your story or pictures to: newsroom@gladstone observer.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cyclone debbie

ROLLING COVERAGE: Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race finishing this morning

ROLLING COVERAGE: Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race finishing...

BLACK JACK due to arrive by 9:30am Saturday morning.

Agnes man's trailer stolen after serious crash

LOW ACT: This trailer was stolen from a crash scene involving an Agnes Water man's car written off.

'Low act': Agnes man's trailer stolen from serious crash scene

Driver caught going way too fast

A man was caught doing more than 40kmh over the speed limit on the Dawson Highway on Friday.

$1000-plus fine for high end speeding offence

Council moves on school lighting concerns

PLANS IN PLACE: The drop-off area at Boyne Island State School on Pittsbay Cres.

Fears for those dealing with poor street lighting

Local Partners

Hero search to help with cyclone damage

BY NOMINATING a hero who helped our community overcome ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie you will actually be aiding in the recovery effort.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Council moves on school lighting concerns

PLANS IN PLACE: The drop-off area at Boyne Island State School on Pittsbay Cres.

Fears for those dealing with poor street lighting

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

The festival had a touch of Hollywood on Easter Friday

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

FANS have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi.

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Masters of Rock show at Harbour Festival

HIGH VOLTAGE: The Masters of Rock tribute band performing their AC/DC set. They will rock the Gladstone Harbour Festival tonight with some classic tunes.

"They'll look and sound like the real thing."

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

The festival had a touch of Hollywood on Easter Friday

A behind the scenes look at Gladstone's fireworks

Fireworks at Harbour Festival.

Unique look at the fireworks

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY... MOVE-IN IMMEDIATELY... ACT NOW!

14 Deveney Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Make no mistake the sellers are motivated and will consider formal offers. This neat and tidy four bedroom home is move-in ready. Well positioned in the popular...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!