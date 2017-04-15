Hero search to help with cyclone damage

DESTRUCTION: Bororen's Stacey McNab shows Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett the damage to her property.

BY NOMINATING a hero who helped our community overcome ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie you will actually be aiding in the recovery effort.

We want to honour those who stepped up and showed the true spirit behind many of the dramatic images you saw in our paper and on our website.

The tales of heroism will form the basis of a special glossy book, Defying Debbie, retelling the stories of those fighting back against everything Debbie could throw at them.

Produced by The Observer, the book will cover Debbie's trail from Bowen to Lismore.

All profits from the sale of the book will be going to support the recovery effort and it will be sold in your local newsagent early next month.

Despite all it could throw at us we stepped up and there have been some astounding tales of heroism.

SES volunteers threw themselves into floodwaters to conduct rescues while energy workers worked through horrendous conditions to restore power.

Here in Gladstone as the floods hit, we had motorists jumping out to help elderly drivers, retail assistants battling to stop the tide, and the response of our own emergency services.

While some of these stories we know, we also need to hear your stories.

We'll have more information and how you can get the book soon.

Email your story or pictures to: newsroom@gladstone observer.com.au.