Heritage inspection closes part of popular gallery

A SECTION of the popular Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum will be closed from this week as heritage assessment works take place.

Council will temporarily close its heritage listed Town Hall Gallery to enable structural assessments as part of its asset management program.

GRAGM is a heritage listed building, built in 1934, and council is proud to protect and conserve this special part of Gladstone’s history.

To enable our community to connect with arts and culture, the O’Connell Gallery will be reopening this week with an alternate entry point for visitors.

Council appreciates the community’s understanding as we work to preserve our beloved building.

It is not known how long this temporary arrangement will be in place.

Please visit www.gragm.qld.gov.au or the GRAGM Facebook page for updates.