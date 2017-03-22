Your chance to own a life size giraffe and unlimited coffee

The Big Giraffe Cafe in Bororen is for sale.

IT IS hard to miss the statuesque giraffe standing on the side of the Bruce Hwy.

Drawing in numbers of tourists every week, The Big Giraffe Cafe owners are passing the baton.

Owned by Simon Blackmore for the last three years, his father Richard Blackmore said the decision to put the cafe on the market was for the sake of the children.

"Simon's moving to Brisbane for his children's schooling ... mainly for education sake," Mr Blackmore said.

Having been on the market for the last four months, Mr Blackmore said there had been some interest in the cafe.

"We've had a fair amount of interest," he said.

"We're open for all sorts of negotiations, lease contract or a sale."

Mr Blackmore said the tall giraffe out the front was easily becoming a focal point for Bororen.

"Because of the size of the giraffe and it being out there on the highway, everyone sees it and comments on it," he said.

"A lot of Gladstone people come down for coffee and we've been known for the best coffee on the highway and home made food.

"We have regulars come from Gladstone to get out of Gladstone for a ride and jive."

Mr Blackmore said the family friendly cafe was a hit with locals and hopes for it to continue as a family cafe.

Phone Ray White Gladstone on 4972 3288 for more information.