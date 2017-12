MINOR DAMAGE: The vehicle's bumper was ripped during the incident.

MINOR DAMAGE: The vehicle's bumper was ripped during the incident. Karina Brindley - Gladstone News

REPORTS that a driver's thong got stuck under the accelerator appear to be the cause of an incident in Gladstone's main street this morning.

A small blue car veered off the road at Goondoon St, into the courtyard outside the Rydges Hotel and hit a pole.

A police spokesman said no one was injured in the incident. The male driver was able to get out of the car and was walking around when police attended the scene.

The police are unable to confirm further details at this stage.