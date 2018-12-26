Here's why this girl was definitely on Santa's nice list

MAKING THE CUT: Ashlyn Martin had her head shaved in support of her cousin Lindsay who is diagnosed with a form of aggressive cancer. .

TWO days before Christmas, 10-year-old Gladstone girl Ashlyn Martin sacrificed her hair for a close-to-home cause.

Ashlyn had her head shaved on Sunday in an effort to support her 15-year-old cousin Lindsay Smith, who was recently diagnosed with rare Ewing's Sarcoma.

Ashlyn's mother Alanna Martin said her daughter wanted to raise money and offer emotional support as Lindsay started losing her hair during chemotherapy.

"Ashlyn decided she didn't want Lindsay to lose her hair all by herself,” Ms Martin said.

"She gave me a pros and cons list at the start of the year as to why she wanted to shave her head for cancer, she wants to make a difference I guess.”

Ms Martin said Ashlyn had raised just over $7000 following Sunday's big shave, with the money to be split between Lindsay's family and Cancer Council donations.

"We've been fundraising for a couple of weeks,” Ms Martin said.

"Because of Lindsay's type of cancer she has to be in Brisbane for the next nine months while she has treatment, so her and her mum are there and they can't actually come home, while her older sister and dad are here so he can work.

"We were trying to raise a little bit of money to go towards keeping the family together, so they can afford to travel down there.”

She said Lindsay, a Mount Larcom resident, was proud to see her younger cousin's generosity.

"We're very, very proud of her too,” Ms Martin said.

"She's brave and she's very selfless ... Ashlyn can't believe that she's managed to do this so she's so excited, she feels like maybe it will make a difference.”

Ashlyn and her mother will be visiting Lindsay in Brisbane on January 1 and are still collecting donations for Lindsay's family.

To donate phone Alanna Martin on 0402980604.