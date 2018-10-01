Here's where you can earn some coin for cans in Gladstone

Peter McCasker from Kanga Bins is opening up a cash-for-cans service in Gladstone. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

GLADSTONE residents could soon be laughing all the way to the bank and all they have to do is recycle their cans.

Gladstone Regional Council has confirmed that three deposits will soon open in Gladstone on November 1, when the container deposit scheme comes into effect in Queensland.

Offering 10 cents each for a can, residents could earn up to $100 if they deposit 1000 cans.

Kanga Bins and Re. Turn It are among those businesses offering deposit services in Gladstone.

While Re. Turn It are yet to confirm their location, residents will be able to drop off their cans at the Kanga Bins deposit at 29 Chapel St from November 1.

Queensland Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the scheme would cater to charity, sporting and community groups.

Kanga Bins owner Pete McCasker said it would change the way we recycle.

"My wife Amanda and I went to Adelaide where this scheme has been operating for 40-odd years and that's when we got excited about it," he said.

MrMcCasker said he had been an environmental activist all his life and that he would be employing people to count the tins instead of using the deposit machines.

"The machines are kind of like a reverse vending machine but the machine's slow and we want this to be a fast service," he said.

The Kanga Bins deposit service will be open six days a week in Gladstone from 9am to 3pm and Saturday from 8am to noon.

"Those times might change as we develop with the scheme and we could even be operating on Sundays.

"But right now it's all very new to people and not a lot of people know much about it."