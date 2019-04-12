Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FREE ASSANGE: Rod Lemin has placed corflutes around town advocating for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
FREE ASSANGE: Rod Lemin has placed corflutes around town advocating for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
News

Here’s reason behind Julian Assange signs popping up in city

Alexia Austin
15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you have taken a drive around East Toowoomba lately, it's likely you have come across corflutes advocating for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Toowoomba man Rod Lemin is the man behind the signs and he's on a mission to start a conversation.

"I think honesty is the best policy and that applies to governments - (Assange) exposed how they work," Mr Lemin said.

"He's done factual reporting and the Americans want to get him no matter what - it sets a dangerous precedent.

"I see this as an important issue for my children and grandchildren because it will affect press freedom for the rest of time."

An Australian citizen, Mr Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2019 for breaching bail and failing to surrender to court.

He remains in a London prison and is currently fighting extradition to the USA, where he is wanted on espionage charges.

Mr Lemin planned to place all of his corflutes before Assange's extradition hearing in September.

Community Newsletter SignUp

So far he has put more than 50 signs across 30 locations in the city.

"Apathy is what's killing Assange and I want to not only mobilise our community but the whole of Australia," Mr Lemin said.

"I want to get people to start looking into (his case) now because there is more accurate information coming out now.

"The government say they want press freedom but they really don't - their actions oppose what they say."

Mr Lemin said he has had mixed reactions to the signs so far and he has also been writing letters to a local MP, with the hope of getting them on side.

More Stories

corflutes julian assange press freedom
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP reveals business owner as Gladstone election candidate

        premium_icon LNP reveals business owner as Gladstone election candidate

        Politics ‘I absolutely love the Gladstone region, and I will fight for the community.’

        Speed machines: Drift cars return to Benaraby after COVID

        premium_icon Speed machines: Drift cars return to Benaraby after COVID

        Motor Sports The Gladstone Motorsports Club event attracted drivers from Bundaberg to...

        Wide-eyed bub crowned Gladstone’s cutest

        premium_icon Wide-eyed bub crowned Gladstone’s cutest

        News A snap showing a wide-eyed bub dressed in a dinosaur onesie has won The Observer’s...

        GUILTY: Young teen sentenced for property crime spree, arson

        premium_icon GUILTY: Young teen sentenced for property crime spree, arson

        Crime A young teenager responsible for breaking into 22 cars and 9 properties has been...