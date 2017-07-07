Here's Gladstone's list of drunk drivers in court this week

IN THE past week, five individuals have been found guilty of driving under the influence in Gladstone.

25-year-old Jeffrey Palo was pulled over by police at Hampton Dr at Tannum Sands.

After returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .141%, Mr Palo was given a fine of $350 and lost his licence for one month.

Barry Allen, 68, blew a blood alcohol content reading of .058 after he was intercepted by police on the Dawson Hwy in Gladstone.

Mr Allen was fined $30 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

27-year-old Jamaica Fogarty was stopped by police at Twin St at Gladstone and was disqualified from driving for 12 months and given a penalty of $1000 after returning a positive blood alcohol content reading of .17.

Another 27-year-old, Dallyn Bishop, had his licence disqualified for three months and was fined $500 after recording a blood alcohol content reading of .09.