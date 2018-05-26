Here's cheers to hundreds of our volunteers

RECOGNITION: Council thanked hundreds of volunteers with a breakfast at the GECC.

RECOGNITION: Council thanked hundreds of volunteers with a breakfast at the GECC. Mike Richards GLA250518

IT WAS a packed house at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday morning with about 450 hundreds of local volunteers recognised at the 2018 Volunteers Breakfast, hosted by Mayor Matt Burnett.

The breakfast was part of National Volunteer Week, to celebrate the generous contribution of Australia's volunteers.

The breakfast was one of thousands of events held across the country this week.

One of many Gladstone community groups attending the breakfast was Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours.

The group from Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours. Mike Richards GLA250518WINN

WIN founder and president Lyndal Hansen said each organisation packed out its allotted tables.

"They got their certificates and volunteer badges and each group were called up and had photos,” she said.

"It was really lovely.... The mayor said we were doing such a great job.

Mayor Matt Burnett thanks at the Volunteers Breakfast at the GECC on Friday morning. Mike Richards GLA250518

"We have a number of volunteers who come and help with our organisation; they help with the play groups we run or any of the training courses.

"We've got a young Filipino boy who helps us with our newsletter, we have an Iranian lady that's just come here and her background is in public policy.

"It's difficult to find work around town within that field so by volunteering she can connect with the community.

"It's really an important role that we play and we have a high number of volunteers who come through our organisation.”