Here's a way to help kids in care this Christmas

BE THOUGTFUL: Get into the spirit this Christmas.

BE THOUGTFUL: Get into the spirit this Christmas. Bev Lacey

ONLINE not-for-profit GIVIT is encouraging people to donate a present to children living in care across the state this Christmas.

GIVIT is supporting the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services in its gift drive to collect more than 8000 brand new Christmas presents for children and young people living in care.

CEO and Founder of GIVIT Juliette Wright said it was a chance to give a gift that counts.

"Christmas can be an especially tough time of year for our most vulnerable Australians," Juliette said.

"We are encouraging everyone to be a true secret Santa by dropping off a brand new, unwrapped gift at a Child Safety Service Centre or by donating funds to purchase gifts via givit.org.au."

For age-appropriate gift ideas go to https://www.communities .qld.gov.au/campaign/ bring-smile-child-christmas.

The Department of Communities has set a target of 9000 gifts this Christmas.

So far they have received 2190.

You can donate through GIVIT at any time of the year, not just at Christmas.