Here for Business helps region reach potential

Here for Business 2019 participants Kendra Tombling with her partner, Steve Marsden, Tina Zawila, Jessica Frizzo, Kimberley Curd, Michelle Coats, Majella McDonaldDaniel McDonald, Helen McGuire, Amanda Thornton and Carmon Elsley.

Here for Business 2019 participants Kendra Tombling with her partner, Steve Marsden, Tina Zawila, Jessica Frizzo, Kimberley Curd, Michelle Coats, Majella McDonaldDaniel McDonald, Helen McGuire, Amanda Thornton and Carmon Elsley.

PARTICIPANTS in Rio Tinto’s Here for Business have celebrated their new skills and knowledge from the program, which has helped create 74 new jobs in the Gladstone region.

Twelve businesses took part in 2019, being offered mentoring, coaching and no-interest microfinance loans, as well as workshops in core business principles including marketing, risk assessment, legal and regulatory advice, self-awareness and emotional intelligence, and finance.

“The suite of coaching and mentoring tools are designed to empower new and growing businesses to learn and implement fundamental business skills,” Here for Business chairman Pine Pienaar said.

“This year, there will be eight placements available for local business participants. We are pleased to be able to continue to support small business growth in Gladstone.”

Unique Quality Care disability service founder and director Alana McMullen said the program had helped her manage a period of rapid business growth.

“I found the business psychology module beneficial in developing interview questions. It helped to better identify potential staff with the same values as the business,” she said.

“I have experienced extremely rapid growth and I would never have been able to manage without this mentorship.”

Ms McMullen’s work in the community was recognised at this year’s Australia Day Awards with a Citizen of the Year nomination.

Since its inception in 2016, Here for Business has invested $670,000 in local businesses, as well as providing $195,000 in microloans in the region.