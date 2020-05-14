Here comes the sun: Forecast bright for weekend

With COVID-19 restrictions to ease as of Friday, the sun is also set to shine on the Gladstone region this weekend.

With COVID-19 restrictions to ease as of Friday, the sun is also set to shine on the Gladstone region this weekend.

WITH COVID-19 restrictions to ease as of Friday, the sun is also set to shine on the Gladstone region this weekend.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said there was very little shower activity forecast.

“Over the weekend in the Gladstone region we are forecasting no shower activity and both days this weekend should be mostly fine and sunny,” he said. “There is, however, a slight possibility of cloud activity in the late afternoon Saturday due to some south-easterly winds.

“However, most of the shower activity will be offshore, with 15-20 knot winds forecast for Saturday with similar conditions Sunday.”

The Bureau forecasts a 5 per cent chance of rain tomorrow with mostly sunny conditions and a low of 15C and a high of 26C. Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, with a low of 15C, a high of 26C and just a 5 per cent chance of rain.