Here are the biggest sports stories of 2019

IT HAS been a huge year for Gladstone's sportspeople and teams.

The Observer has collated some of the biggest sport stories that have made headlines during the past 12 months, in what has been a year of elation, jubilation, against-the-odds wins and heartbreak.

1: NAT AN OLYMPIAN

Tannum Sands' Natalya Diehm is all but assured a spot for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the Freestyle BMX format.

She overcame a series of knee injuries that required surgery to triumph at the 2019 Vans BMX Pro-Skate Park Series during her first international season.

Diehm then produced a superb sixth place in the 2019 UCI Urban World Championship in Chengdu, China.

Natalya Diehm

It basically sealed the trip to Tokyo next year.

"I am super happy for myself, and everyone here, and I hope this means we get a spot at the Tokyo Olympics," Diehm said.

"My results in the UCI events in Japan and France were reasonable but it was the Championship win at the Vans BMX pro cup series that got me across the line."

2: TRIPLE TREAT TIA

Gladstone's Tia-Clair Toomey won her third-straight CrossFit Games title in the US in August after she accumulated 1071 points, which was 195 points in front of her closest rival, Norway's Kristin Holte.

Tia-Clair Toomey, for preview to Torian Pro Cross Fit event at Pat Rafter Arena, at Cross Fit gym Bowen Hills, on Thursday 7th November 2019 - Photo Steve Pohlner

"It's pretty surreal but it definitely wouldn't have been manageable without all you guys, so thank you very much," Toomey said on the 7News website.

"We would have loved to have all the athletes be part of it but, that said, it doesn't take away any credit away from all the females standing here and sitting here on the floor."

3: BAKER AXED

There's the heartache of Jillaroo World Cup-winning member Chelsea Baker being cut from firstly the eventually NRLW championship-winning Brisbane Broncos team back in early October as she watched Broncos smash St George Illawarra Dragons 30-6.

"Obviously not how I personally wanted to finish my season but everything happens for a reason," Baker wrote via Facebook.

"I had full faith that my girls would go out there and get the job done today and bloody hell didn't they do exactly that!"

Baker was then omitted from the Jillaroos team that played New Zealand in Wollongong on October 26.

4: ROAR, CITY AND COUNTRY COME TO TOWN

Marley Brown Oval hosted two massive games in two different codes in July and September.

Under soccer legend Robbie Fowler as new Brisbane Roar head coach, the Roar punished a gallant Gladstone Select team 11-0 on July 27 with Roar's Irish recruit Jay O'Shea kicking four goals.

The Brisbane Roar took on a Gladstone Select XI at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday, their third in the leadup to the 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season. PICTURED: Luke Kenney

Two months later, Bond University Queensland Country upstaged more-fancied Brisbane City 42-26 in round five of the National Rugby Championship.

Bond University Queensland Country player Hamish Stewart in the National Rugby Championships against Brisbane City on Saturday September 28 at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone.

The feedback was all positive.

5: MATHISON HAD FAITH IN GOAL-KEEPER IN A GRAND FINAL SHOOTOUT

HOCKEY : Gladstone's Morgan Mathison played her role to perfection for Brisbane Blaze in the final of the Sultana Bran Hockey One competition.

Morgan Mathison was elated after the thrilling final

Mathison came off the bench to play a crucial part in Blaze's 3-2 win in a penalty shootut against Hockey Club Melbourne on November 16 in Melbourne. "The game was played in a very end-to-end way and both teams defended really well and both had chances to score," Mathison said.

6: GLADSTONE PRODUCT SET FOR NATIONAL STAGE AT SCG

TOUCH: Justin Cridland was part of North Queensland Cowboys' historic 5-4 win against Newcastle Knights to claim the 2019 NRL Touch Premiership.

Justin Cridland in action

Cridland scored two tries and his father Kevin said it had been a nervous final few minutes.

"Justin played really well and that is something he would remember for a long time," Cridland Sr said.

7: SUPER 77 BY SENG SETS UP BIG WIN IN T20 GRAND FINAL AT GABBA

CRICKET: The Glen all-rounder Justin Seng blasted a brilliant 77 to guide CQ Seamers to a 27-run win in the final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge in Brisbane back on January 17.

The Glen's Jason Seng made a match-winning 77 for CQ Seamers in a man-of-the-match performance against Mackay-Whitsundays Nitro.

"To perform like that in a final in front of my family as well and at the Gabba is something I'll never forget," Seng said.

Seamers made 6-162, the highest score for any Bulls Masters final.

8: GLADSTONE PORT CITY POWER NOMINATE NEW COMPETITION

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power men's and women's teams will play in the Queensland State League.

With the announcement of an NBL-1 North competition (formerly QBL), it was decided the Power would be more competitive in the QSL.

Gladstone Matt Hancock.Gladstone Port City Power vs Townsville.

Both teams have struggled in the QBL competition in recent years but the QSL is still the highest level that a Gladstone club plays in. The aim is to return to the NBL-1 comp.

9: HE'S HAD A TASTE OF IT IN JUNIORS AND NOW IS IN BIG LEAGUE

SOFTBALL: Michael Ludkin made the Australian men's Steelers 29-man squad in late February.

Michael Ludkin has been selection for the Queenslands U23 Mens Softball Squad for 2019.

He played in the Steelers' victorious 12th WBSC Junior Men's Softball World Championship in Canada last year. "Some of the big names play overseas professionally," Ludkin said.

He also won the Senior Sportsperson Award at the Australia Day GRC ceremony.

10: LYN-EVE SHAKES ASIDE HER DIFFICULTIES TO PLAY WITH HER TWIN

RUGBY UNION : It's one of the most inspirational stories of 2019.

Coach Matt Neill with Bonnie Woods, Hunter Neill, Zaylan McGrath and Lyn-Eve Woods

Little Lyn-Eve Woods defied her cerebral palsy condition to run out and play for the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats' under-8s team with her twin sister Bonnie.

"I enjoy running around a lot and it's cool," Lyn-Eve said.

"I say to my teammates "GG", which means good game."

11: PHOTOS: SEAGALS IN OWN LEAGUE AFTER ANOTHER GRAND FINAL WIN

RUGBY LEAGUE:After winning the Rockhampton-based competition in 2018, the Tannum Seagals did the same this time in the Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women's competition against Bundy Brothers.

Premiers Tannum Seagals

Seagals won 8-0 on the back of resilient defence and brilliance from best-on-ground Amy-Lee Pople and Hannah Geesu, who scored two tries in what was a defensive grand final.

12: BROKEN PIPELINE THE CAUSE AND TO BE REPLACED FOR BOXING DAY

HORSE RACING: Calliope Jockey Club management said repairs would take place after a racing incident that shook jockey Gemma Steele on June 29.

Jockeys and race officials inspect the track after Jockey Gemma Steele fell from the Andrew Suli trained Party Pardee after the third race at Calliope on Saturday 29 June 2019.

"The Calliope Jockey Club intends on rectifying the problem immediately to ensure the track is in great condition for our 2019 Boxing Day Race Meet," president Jim Neill-Ballantine said. Ironically a storm washed out the Boxing Day races.

13: DUAL CROWNS FOR BROWNE AT CHAMPIONSHIP

EIGHTBALL: Billy Browne took out the under-18 and U15 Queensland Junior Championship in Brisbane in September.

Billy Browne with the U18 state champion trophy

After his win against Jayden Dinga in the under-15 decider, Browne went on to defeat Gold Coast's Nikolas Burnett in the final of the U18s. He will compete at the Australian Junior Eight Ball Championship at Albury from January 13-19.