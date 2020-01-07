Menu
Many stars have dug deep for bushfire recovery — but none more than Chris Hemsworth, who just announced a whopping donation.
News

Hemsworth’s enormous bushfire donation

by Nick Bond
7th Jan 2020 1:45 PM

Aussie A-lister Chris Hemsworth has announced he and his family are donating a staggering $1 million to assist with the bushfire recovery.

The Thor star made the announcement on Instagram today, following in the footsteps of singer Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Kylie and Dannii Minogue, all of whom have publicly announced $500,000 donations to the cause.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky soon reposted the announcement video on her Instagram account, as did younger brother Liam. Brother Luke has a link to a GoFundMe for the bushfire-ravaged town of Mallacoota on his Instagram account.

Chris Hemsworth is making a giant bushfire donation.
The fires have devastated many Australian communities. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty
"Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I've added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time," Hemsworth wrote.

"Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya."

Hemsworth's announcement comes a day after the Australian bushfires dominated the conversation during the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, with many award winners using their time on stage to draw attention to the ongoing crisis.

 

It's not just celebrities digging deep: Comedian Celeste Barber's grassroots Facebook fundraiser has so far raised a staggering $41.5 million, much of it from everyday Australians and wellwishers from around the world.

Here's a list of organisations and charities you can donate to to assist the people and animals affected by the bushfire crisis.

