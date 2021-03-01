Hemsworth throws celeb-filled ‘80s bash

Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Matt Damon at an 80s style dress up party in Sydney. Picture: @chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Matt Damon at an 80s style dress up party in Sydney. Picture: @chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and his A-list mates have been snapped at a wild '80s bash in Sydney.

The 37-year-oldThor star helped host a birthday party for his personal assistant and childhood friend, Aaron Grist, at the weekend.

Other celebs in attendance were Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth and Idris Elba.

Crown in Sydney hosted the blockbuster gang, with Hemsworth, Elba and Damon all flaunting Adidas trackies and gold chains, while Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky posed in pink spandex and a white crop top.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. Picture: Instagram/chrishemworth

Hemsworth posted a series of images on Instagram, writing: "A little 80s themed party never did any harm! Happy birthday @azzagrist".

Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Matt Damon. Picture: @chrishemsworth

Nova radio star Kate Ritchie was also in attendance at the party, as well as TV presenter Lauren Phillips.

Kate Ritchie attended the A-list party. Picture: Instagram/kateritchie

Hemsworth's latest Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, has brought a host of blockbuster stars to Australia, including Damon, Elba, Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman.

It began shooting in Sydney on January 26. Hemsworth and Pratt were photographed in costume as filming got underway in Centennial Park last month.

The set has recently moved to The Coast Golf and Recreation Club in Little Bay.

The party was held at Crown in Sydney. Picture: Instagram/kateritchie

The film is being directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi who also shot the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

The last we saw the title character, Thor (Hemsworth) was headed back out into space with the Guardians Of The Galaxy crew led by Star-Lord (Pratt).

Damon's role in the film still remains a mystery, while Portman will reprise her role as Dr Jane Foster after debuting in the 2011 original.

Elba is rumoured to be reprising his role as Heimdall for the new Thor flick, though he is officially here shooting George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Production is expected to pump $178 million into the local economy, create 2500 jobs and use the services of 1650 Australian businesses.

Originally published as Hemsworth throws celeb-filled '80s bash

Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram/chrishemworth