LiveBetter arrives in Gladstone

BETTER LIFE: The Live Better Team; Ronnie Tyler, Katrina Gutschlag, Tanya Taylor, Kristie Masters, Gaye Collins, Jose Sibly, Cr Desley O'Grady and Terri Evans. Greg Bray

THERE have been some big changes in aged and disability services since Tanya Taylor started working in the industry 25 years ago.

"The NDIS is a very big and very positive change," she said.

"I started with the institutional reform years ago when people were put into group housing and didn't have choice about who they lived with.

"There could be up to eight people in one house, male and female, often not compatible and quite a compromising environment.

"Today the NDIS allows people to shop around and buy the services they want or which suits them."

Ms Taylor has been with LiveBetter, formerly Excelcare, since February.

"Our focus is to support and provide services in aged care, mental health and disability services," she said.

"The NDIS is a huge growth area and a lot of people are getting their packages approved now.

"It's all goal based, so we're helping our customers work toward achieving their goals.

"Whether it's developing a skill, gaining employment, accessing volunteer work or even learning to swim.

"We assist them to achieve those goals."

LiveBetter specifically focuses on the needs of people living in remote or regional communities.

"People in these areas don't have the transport or resources of capital cities so we have to be adaptable as to what we can provide," Ms Taylor said.

"But it's great to see people now have a choice."