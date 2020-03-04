Helping not-for-profits reach their full potential

NFP HQ co-CEO Lyndal Hansen and office co-ordinator Dana Iwanicki are excited for the official launch of NFP HQ next week

Not-for-profit organisations now have more tools at their disposal with the launch of NFP HQ in Goondoon St.

NFP HQ aims to help local organisations look at their operations and find ways to be more effective.

Co-CEOs Lorna McGinnis and Lyndal Hansen hope the initiative will strengthen the community sector and help boost the economy.

“We have a lot of not-for-profits and there are a lot that aren’t operating probably as efficiently or as effectively as they could,” Mrs Hansen said.

“What we want is for NFPs to come in and see how we can help them then start from there.”

NFP HQ will offer a number of services, including training and courses, and will work with organisations to build knowledge.

“We don’t want to give them the fish, we want to teach them to fish,” Mrs Hansen said. “The simple fact is that all not-for-profits need something different.”

NFP HQ will provide guidance to the organisations to improve efficiency and build capacity.

As part of helping NFPs, the headquarters is also a shared office space.

Through a sponsorship from Gladstone Area Water Board, NFP HQ was able to secure office space and share it with other groups who wouldn’t otherwise have a physical shopfront.

GAWB CEO Darren Barlow said he was thrilled to welcome NFP HQ and their accommodation partners to 136 Goondoon St.

“We’re proud to provide this unique community share space arrangement and support Gladstone’s very deserving not-for-profit sector,” Mr Barlow said.

Boyne Tannum HookUp is one of five organisations taking advantage of the initiative and president Jennifer McGuire said it was great to have a place to call a base.

“It’s opening it to the people and inviting them in,” Ms McGuire said.

People are able to go into the office and register or buy event stickers.

NFP HQ will officially launch on March 10, but the directors already have big plans to help bring organisations together.