Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NFP HQ co-CEO Lyndal Hansen and office co-ordinator Dana Iwanicki are excited for the official launch of NFP HQ next week
NFP HQ co-CEO Lyndal Hansen and office co-ordinator Dana Iwanicki are excited for the official launch of NFP HQ next week
News

Helping not-for-profits reach their full potential

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Not-for-profit organisations now have more tools at their disposal with the launch of NFP HQ in Goondoon St.

NFP HQ aims to help local organisations look at their operations and find ways to be more effective.

Co-CEOs Lorna McGinnis and Lyndal Hansen hope the initiative will strengthen the community sector and help boost the economy.

“We have a lot of not-for-profits and there are a lot that aren’t operating probably as efficiently or as effectively as they could,” Mrs Hansen said.

“What we want is for NFPs to come in and see how we can help them then start from there.”

NFP HQ will offer a number of services, including training and courses, and will work with organisations to build knowledge.

“We don’t want to give them the fish, we want to teach them to fish,” Mrs Hansen said. “The simple fact is that all not-for-profits need something different.”

NFP HQ will provide guidance to the organisations to improve efficiency and build capacity.

As part of helping NFPs, the headquarters is also a shared office space.

Through a sponsorship from Gladstone Area Water Board, NFP HQ was able to secure office space and share it with other groups who wouldn’t otherwise have a physical shopfront.

GAWB CEO Darren Barlow said he was thrilled to welcome NFP HQ and their accommodation partners to 136 Goondoon St.

“We’re proud to provide this unique community share space arrangement and support Gladstone’s very deserving not-for-profit sector,” Mr Barlow said.

Boyne Tannum HookUp is one of five organisations taking advantage of the initiative and president Jennifer McGuire said it was great to have a place to call a base.

“It’s opening it to the people and inviting them in,” Ms McGuire said.

People are able to go into the office and register or buy event stickers.

NFP HQ will officially launch on March 10, but the directors already have big plans to help bring organisations together.

gladstone area water board gladstone business nfp hq not for profit
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Spectacular failure’ puts dad in jail

        premium_icon ‘Spectacular failure’ puts dad in jail

        Crime 'If I get sent away to jail … I’m going to go backwards. I’m just going to turn to drugs while I’m in there.'

        Under the sea: Kindy mural sparks imagination

        premium_icon Under the sea: Kindy mural sparks imagination

        News Tannum kindy kids' imaginations dive new depths thanks to mural

        Wisdom from outgoing councillors as candidates confirmed

        premium_icon Wisdom from outgoing councillors as candidates confirmed

        News Councillors Peter Masters and PJ Sobhanian won’t re-contest election