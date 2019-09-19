Helping kids reach their full potential

Proud Peacock founder Rachel Dickey has released her first children’s book, The Proud Peacock Book.

WITH a passion to help children reach their full potential, Proud Peacock founder Rachel Dickey has released her first children’s book, The Proud Peacock Book.

Mrs Dickey said she hoped the book, aimed at ages 7-12, would help “encourage, guide and support” children as they grow.

She wrote the book after receiving great feedback from her mental health and wellness programs, which she started four years ago and recently brought to Central Queensland.

The book has stories, activities and visualisations and includes tools, strategies and techniques to “help (children) be the best version of themselves”.

“There is a lot of content in there and it is so they have got the information there, the reminder and a resource to go back to,” Mrs Dickey said.

“The book really is a great gift for kids, but it’s a great gift for families.”

It is available in selected stores and at proudpeacock .org.au.