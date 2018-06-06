Help fight hunger with SecondBite donation cards at Coles

Kaye and Chris Ford from the Salvation Army with Coles Kin Kora store manager Jaryd Lawson and the staff who are happy to promote the indicative.

Kaye and Chris Ford from the Salvation Army with Coles Kin Kora store manager Jaryd Lawson and the staff who are happy to promote the indicative. Mike Richards GLA050618COLE

GLADSTONE residents can help put the bite on hunger this winter by purchasing a $2 donation card at Coles to support charity SecondBite.

For every $2 donated at Coles in Gladstone and Tannum Sands, SecondBite will provide the equivalent of ten nutritional meals to disadvantaged people in need.

All funds raised from the Winter Appeal will help SecondBite to pay for its ongoing operating expenses such as fuel, transport and refrigeration to deliver food donated by Coles.

Local agencies to receive surplus fresh food through SecondBite include The Salvation Army Gladstone and Roseberry Community Services.

Gladstone Salvation Army Officer Chris Ford welcomed the support of this venture with a cold winter being forecast for Gladstone.

"The Salvation Army are recipients of the food and we are able to go out to help more people," Chris said.

"This will help more people in our community."

Gladstone Coles store manager Jaryd Lawson, threw his support behind the initiative.

"This is absolutely fantastic and its helps when we are partnering with the Gladstone Salvation Army," Jaryd said.

Since connecting with the local Salvation Army in March 2016, Coles Gladstone had provided nearly 15,000 kg of fresh food.

Since SecondBite began in 2005, Coles has distributed 48 million kg of surplus fresh food, to provide 96 million nutritious meals for people who experience disadvantage around Australia.

The other agency to receive support from SecondBite will be Roseberry Community Services.