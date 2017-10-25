Help Team Gladstone kick their Special Olympics goal

LEADER: Adam Knust is going to the Special Olympics trials in April next year.

IN LESS than six months 11 of Team Gladstone's finest athletes will embark on a trip to Adelaide to compete in the Special Olympics Australia National Games.

But they need help from the community in order to make the trip with the hope of qualifying for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

The cost isn't cheap with $3400 needed for each athlete to attend.

The Observer, 4CC and Stockland Gladstone have joined together to send Team Gladstone to the Adelaide games.

The easiest way to help is via a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for our special stars.

One of those stars is Adam Knust.

Adam has been playing soccer for as long as he can remember and next April a lifetime of work will come to fruition.

Adam and the 10 other Special Olympics Gladstone athletes will represent Queensland at the Special Olympics Australia National Games in Adelaide next year.

The Games run from April 16-20 with more than 1000 athletes with intellectual disability competing across 11 sports.

MIDFIELD GENERAL: Adam Knust shows off some of his silky skills. Matt Taylor GLA241017OLYM

He will play five-a side football for the Queenslanders and is likely to line up in midfield.

Adam, who has autism, hasn't had an ideal build-up to the National Games with a back operation in May to alleviate budging discs slowing down his preparation for the tournament.

The plan was to place Adam in the seven-a-side team, but a decision was made that the abridged format was more suitable due to his injury recovery.

The 25-year-old acknowledges he has some work to do ahead of the April games, and is targeting Christmas as a time to return to peak fitness.

"My fitness isn't that good because of the operation i had on my back, but I'm getting there,” he said.

"I'm still learning how to keep the ball properly and how to look at my players because I don't look at them much - I keep looking at my feet all the time.”

Further hours in the gym and practising on the training field are the challenges Adam faces ahead of his Adelaide adventure, but he's looking forward to developing new friendships at the games.

"I'm proud for myself and the work I've done to make the National Games,” he said.

Another person proud of his efforts is Adam's mother, Debbie, who is the chair at Special Olympics Gladstone.

PROUD: Adam Knust with mum, Debbie who is the chair of Special Olympics Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA241017OLYM

She's noticed a dramatic change in Adam since sport became a regular part of his life.

"When Adam was 10 he wouldn't go onto a tennis or basketball court without hanging onto my hand,” Ms Knust said.

"He didn't like any attention whatsoever, didn't want to look or talk to people.”

Now he's one of Gladstone's team leaders alongside swimmer Ruby Lawler.

The Knust family moved to Gladstone in 2011 and Debbie was surprised by the lack of a Special Olympics program, so she created Special Olympics Gladstone.

"In June 2011 we had a come and try at the PCYC because I wanted to see if there was a need or interest in setting up a club here and there seemed to be,” she said.

"So in October 2011 we established Special Olympics Gladstone and it's grown from there. Now we have about 40 athletes.

"Special Olympics isn't just about the sport, it also allows opportunities to create friendships and to give self-confidence.

"There's a lot more to the program than just the sporting side of it.”

Follow Special Olympics Gladstone on Facebook or visit the website to keep track of their progress.

To contact the club email clubenquiries@specialolympics.com.au.