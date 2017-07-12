Help sought for victim's daughters to get to funeral

SLAIN: Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughters Ruby, now 2, and Summer, now 4.

UPDATE:

As of Wednesday morning, the page listed below no longer appears to be taking donations.

EARLIER:

BROOKE Graveson knows she will one day have to explain to her two daughters how their father died.

Andrew Vesey-Brown, 23, was fatally stabbed on Monday night at a South Gladstone unit complex.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Ms Graveson, who had separated from Mr Vesey-Brown, lives in South-East Queensland.

She heard of his death through a wave of text messages.

"I never expected anything like this at all," she said.

"My day was going on like a normal day, and then... it just broke me for a second."

She is now trying to get her daughters to Gladstone in time for their father's funeral.

"I think it's important for them to be there," she said.

"His family is planning the funeral ... I've spoken (to some of them) on the phone and they definitely want the kids there. They're his kids."

Ms Graveson's eldest daughter Summer is 4, and Ruby is 2.

She said Mr Vesey-Brown regularly video-called his daughters.

"They knew exactly who he was when they saw his picture come up," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to probably explain to them what has happened.

"(Summer) has already asked, 'Can we ring daddy?' They want to talk to him."

Ms Graveson said being a full-time mother, it was difficult for her to arrange travel at short notice, as she did not have the money to afford last-minute fares.

At a friend's urging, she set up a GoFundMe page to help her fund the travel.

"The plan is for us to take the bus to Brisbane and then fly from Brisbane to Gladstone," she said.

"(For the moment) I've just told them we're going on a holiday to see their nanny and poppy.

"His family, I know they're struggling. Every person I spoke to was crying... they're quite lost."

The GoFundMe page can be found here.