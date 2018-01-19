Menu
Help not far away for life savers

IMPORTANT: The Royal Flying Doctor Service is set to have a new transfer station at Gladstone Airport.
Chris Lees
by

A DEDICATED Royal Flying Doctor Service transfer station at the Gladstone Airport could be built within three months.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Peter Friel made the revelation this week.

Tenders for the project will close at the end of this week.

The long-awaited project has been controversial, it was first brought up by Gladstone Regional Council in February last year.

The council was unable to secure outside funding for the facility so decided to commit $108,000 in August.

Support for the project was pushed onto the council's agenda when a rumour circulated that a passer-by at the Gladstone Airport saw the pilot of a Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft sleeping under his plane.

Mr Friel said he was hopeful the airport would move on awarding the tender "fairly quick”.

"Hopefully in the next two to three months we'll be able to cut a ribbon out at the new RFDS facility,” he said.

Mr Friel said any new infrastructure, especially something like this was "always warranted and wanted”.

"The RDFS has always been operating here (in Gladstone) and this gives some comfort to the RFDS staff and also the people waiting with their loved ones who are about to go out with the RFDS,” he said.

Besides the RFDS transfer station, the funding committed to by the council will fund additional toilets for general aviation and car rental personnel.

