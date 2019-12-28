Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mervyn is looking for his father and wants your help.
Mervyn is looking for his father and wants your help.
News

Help Merv find his dad ahead of a new year

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
28th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE local man has taken to social media in search of his long-lost father.

On Thursday, in his Christmas attempt at a fulfilled festive season, Rockhampton-born Mervyn Kanak (with the help of his wife, Samantha) asked Facebook followers to help him on his quest as he looked to track down his father who he believed went by the name, Barry Pitts.

"I have two siblings but I'm not sure of their names," he said. Mervyn hoped the Facebook post would be shared far and wide.

With 134 comments and 2,100 shares (as of Friday morning), many people sent their good luck wishes while others directed him to sites which specialised in tracking down relatives such as Find My Family Australia and Reconnect Free.

family history social media tmbcommuntiy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas Eve crash at Gladstone school

        premium_icon Christmas Eve crash at Gladstone school

        News RESIDENTS have been reminded to keep safe on the roads this holiday season following a car crash at Gladstone West on Christmas Eve.

        House auctioned to recoup rates

        premium_icon House auctioned to recoup rates

        Council News 15 PROPERTIES were at risk of being auctioned if owners did not pay their overdue...

        Ratepayers on board with discounted payment period

        premium_icon Ratepayers on board with discounted payment period

        Council News MORE residents have taken advantage of discounted rates than last year due to an...

        GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        News A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a...