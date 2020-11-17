Help make Gladstone blokes ‘Mr Perfect’

Mr Perfect, a men's mental health charity that aims to assist locals by holding BBQs to promote inclusion and community, is looking for hosts to facilitate events in Gladstone.

Mr Perfect was founded in 2016 by Terry Cornick and has spread its grassroots message of being “Mental Health’s Mate” across Australia through BBQs at local parks that enable men to establish a sense of connection and break down isolation barriers.

After a lifetime of mental health challenges, Mr Cornick said when he finally found a pathway to tackle these issues, he saw something was missing in the support he was offered.

Despite his best friend calling him “Mr Perfect” for years, as he wasn’t aware of his struggles, Mr Cornick said the support he was offered lacked the vital social element of connection.

“In my day job, doctors were telling me they had two options - give me medication or a generic leaflet,” Mr Cornick said

“My family GP only gave me two options - medication and a psychiatrist.

“I read a Beyond Blue report around the same time about men’s ‘connectedness’ and how as post 30-years-old we generally lose touch with friends and isolation can develop.

“Writing was my therapy, so I started writing a book, then a blog and that then morphed into the community it is today.”

When Mr Cornick chatted to his mates at the pub and shared his struggles, he realised he was definitely not alone.

This led Mr Cornick to establish the registered mental health charity Mr Perfect “Mental Health’s Mate”, which held its first community BBQ in Sydney in January, 2016.

Since then Mr Perfect has spread its footprint across Australia, and now encompasses a website with advice, a blog, forums, media interviews, a men’s health directory and a store.

To assist men of the Gladstone region in their battles with mental health issues, Mr Cornick said Mr Perfect was looking for local hosts to facilitate BBQ’s and help educate and empower fellow men struggling with mental health challenges.

“Mr. Perfect holds monthly BBQs across the country that provide a space for men to get outside for a couple of hours, enjoy some company, a good feed and get a healthy dose of connection and community and they are now looking for new hosts,” he said.

To get involved contact Mr Cornick via email at terry@mrperfect.org.au or call 0406 641 984. For more information visit the Mr. Perfect website at www.mrperfect.org.au.

