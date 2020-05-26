Help keep the RACQ helicopter flying

IF YOU have ever been seriously injured and need to be rushed to hospital you will know how vital the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is.

But the helicopter can’t fly its lifesaving missions without everyone’s help.

The service only gets some funding to operate each year from the government and must raise the majority itself.

That’s why everyone can help keep the helicopter in the air today, by showing your compassion and generosity.

“Even as we practice social distancing, we can remain connected through kindness and generosity,” a CHRS spokeswoman said.

“We can still provide the financial, emotional and social support that nurture our communities in this time of need.”

The spokeswoman said this Giving Tuesday the service had a goal of raising $5000.

“With the uncertainty of the current situation, now, more than ever RACQ Capricorn Rescue needs the support of our local community,” she said.

“We are asking our supporters to help safeguard our Service by giving $10 – $5 to protect you and $5 to protect a friend or loved one.

Do you have more than one person you care to watch over?

“Donate $5 for each friend or family member you would like to protect this Giving Tuesday,” she said.

Our goal is to reach $5,000 today.”

Keep an eye out on The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Facebook page for updates throughout the day.

“Make sure to like, share and tag your friends in our Facebook posts to let them know you are thinking of them and to go in the draw to win an RACQ CapRescue merchandise pack.” Head to https://www.facebook.com/RACQ-Capricorn-Helicopter-Rescue-Service-Official-Site- for more information.