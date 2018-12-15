Help is available for teenagers anxious about final results

Not all students will be happy with their OP results.

Not all students will be happy with their OP results. Contributed

NOT all students in the region will be pleased about their final year results, but Headspace reminds them there are people to support them.

The youth mental health group and social media network Instagram have launched #GramFamAustralia, with eight celebrities showing their support for Year 12 students across Australia.

They include singer Amy Shark, Lisa Wilkinson, Sandra Sully, Olivia Deeble and Jai Waetford.

Headspace estimates one in five females and one in 10 males aged between 16-24 are affected by anxiety.

Senior clinical advisor Nick Duigan said young people use social media to access support for their worries.

"Finishing high school can be a stressful time for young people, and this is often coupled with anxiety around receiving final exam results,” Mr Duigan said.

"That's why we've worked with Instagram to bring together a host of familiar faces to share messages of support for young people during what should be a positive and exciting time in their lives.”

Students who are feeling anxious can also visit the Headspace centre on Goondoon Street, next door to Council chambers.