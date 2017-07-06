Help is at hand for Gladstone L-platers

BRAKING NEW GROUND: Cr Glenn Churchill, MP Glenn Butcher and Sergeant Mick Newell discuss the new program.

DISADVANTAGED learner drivers will be given a helping hand to attain their provisional driver's licence thanks to a grant awarded to the Gladstone Police Citizens Youth Club.

On Tuesday Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced the PCYC had scored nearly $300,000 over three years from the Palaszczuk government to deliver the Braking the Cycle program.

The program matches volunteer drivers with disadvantaged learner drivers who might, without any assistance, find it difficult to gain their provisional licence.

"Here in Gladstone, a lot of families don't have a family car,” Mr Butcher said.

"This makes it difficult for young people to acquire their licence and as a result their work prospects are more limited.”

Staff at the PCYC are keen to make best use of the funds.

They are currently seeking volunteer drivers and mentors who can commit to at least three hours per week.

Gladstone PCYC branch manager Sergeant Mick Newell said volunteers would undertake a training program prior to beginning the work to ensure they were effective mentors for young drivers.

"It's really important that we engage (the young drivers),” Mr Newell said.

The PCYC aims to help at least 20 young people per year for the next three years through the program.