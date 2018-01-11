Help find Zeus: Tannum family's heart-breaking search

MUCH-LOVED: Eight-year-old Zeus went missing from his Tannum Sands home on New Year's Eve.

MUCH-LOVED: Eight-year-old Zeus went missing from his Tannum Sands home on New Year's Eve. Contributed

A TANNUM Sands woman has moved heaven and earth to find her beloved family pet since he went missing on New Year's Eve.

But so far, Rachell McGowan's tireless efforts haven't yielded much luck.

Zeus, pictured above, was last seen on Pryde St around 2am on January 1, just down the road from the McGowans' family home.

Since then, she and her family have worked relentlessly to find the much-loved pooch - searching the streets, advertising online, putting up fliers and even accepting help from people with drones and sniffer dogs to find a hint of where he could have gone.

Mrs McGowan is now offering a $1000 cash reward to anyone who finds him - no questions asked.

"I came home (on New Year's Eve afternoon) and the gates were open," she told The Observer.

"I'm not accusing anybody of anything, the gates had just never been open before.

"I won't ask any questions, I just want him safely returned.

"Whether they take him to the council, or the vet, and just contact me after he's there, that's fine.

"I just want my dog."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Zeus is a tan Dogue de Bordeaux, with a white patch on his chest and a few white toes on his feet.

He has a small scar on his forehead near his ear and another on his front foreleg.

The breed is also referred to as a French Mastiff - though Mrs McGowan said most people knew the breed from the movie Turner & Hooch.

She said he was so recognisable someone must have seen him if he was walking on the street.

"He's a big, air conditioning-loving lazy dog, he doesn't run around. He can't stand the heat," she said.

"If he was out in the streets, somebody would have seen him because he would have been half-dying."

HELP FIND ZEUS: One of the images Rachell McGowan has been spreading on social media. Contributed

Zeus would be turning eight years old today, Mrs McGowan said.

"He can't just disappear off the face of the Earth," she said.

"Please, if anyone knows anything... I just want him home."

If you have any information that may lead to Zeus being found, please contact Rachell on 0419 001 621 or see his listing on the Queensland Lost Pet Register here.

Click here to visit the Help Bring Zeus Home Facebook group.