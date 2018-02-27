Help find Honey her forever home: Jack Russell needs new family

Honey the Jack Russel, owned by Tammy Walz, needs to find her new forever home.

AN ADORABLE Jack Russell from Gladstone is looking for her forever home.

Honey is a six-year-old desexed and microchipped family dog.

She is described as an "extremely loyal" dog who lives for cuddles and attention.

Loving owner Tammy Walz took her heartwrenching decision to rehome her furry friend to social media this week.

"This is a very tough post for me to make today, however, I write it in the best interest of our dog," she wrote.

Tammy said her pup was a true-blue people person who would love to be taken in by a family or a retired couple - basically someone who is able to spend time with her during the day.

"Sadly, as we work all day, Honey is lonely and escaping constantly from our yard and we feel it is extremely unfair to have her tied up all day," Tammy wrote.

So if you think you are the person Honey has been waiting to meet, send Tammy Walz a personal message on Facebook or comment below so we can get you in touch.

Please help find Honey her furever home!

