Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal’s Rural Grants Program.
News

Help feed a family in need by donating to our appeal

by Rebecca David
6th Jul 2020 6:00 AM

It's been a rough year for rural communities across Australia with drought, floods, bushfires and now the global pandemic hitting hard.

Feed Appeal chief executive Katherine Gokavi-Whaley said the 2020 appeal had received double last year's number of rural grant applications.  

Sixty-two per cent of rural charities say their communities have been devastated by at least one - in many cases, two - natural disasters over the past 12 months, on top of COVID-19.

"Many (rural charities) are indicating an upwards of 80 per cent increase in demand on their programs, with the majority being people who are reaching out for the first time," Ms Gokavi-Whaley said.

The Australian olive oil maker's support will provide more than 100,000 additional meals a year, over three years, to nourish rural communities.

Just a $2 donation to the Feed Appeal can provide four meals to #feedafamily.

Every dollar donated goes back into the community as grants. 

The appeal works in collaboration with News Corp Australia and FareShare, and is powered by Newman's Own Foundation.

Details: feedappeal.org.au

