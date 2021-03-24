Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who didn’t wear a motorbike helmet faced court this week.
A man who didn’t wear a motorbike helmet faced court this week.
Crime

Helmet-less Calliope motorcycle rider fronts court

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
24th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A helmet-less motorbike ride at Calliope landed a Gladstone man in court on Tuesday.

Jalan Bartholomew Denton, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed, unregistered and uninsured and not wearing a helmet.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Denton’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

A man was observed by the public riding a motorcycle on Canal St, Calliope, about 1pm on February 28.

Then man was recorded on CCTV and that footage was provided to police.

It showed Denton riding the motorcycle.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Denton attended the Calliope police station on March 4, participated in a formal interview and confirmed he was the man riding the motorcycle.

Police computer checks on Denton’s licence revealed he did not have a current motorcycle licence and he confirmed he drove it while unlicensed.

He further stated the motorcycle was not registered and subsequently uninsured.

Denton was fined $1200, however, not suspended from driving with convictions being recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

Biloela meth addict in court on six charges

– Speedster thanks magistrate for minimum penalty

calliope crime gladstonecourt gladstonecourt unregistered uninsured vehicles
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court

        Premium Content ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court

        Crime “Your behaviour was serious and caused significant emotional harm.”

        ‘Haven’t touched drugs in years’: Words before positive test

        Premium Content ‘Haven’t touched drugs in years’: Words before positive test

        Crime Tyneal Margaret Triffett, 32, told police she hadn’t touched drugs in years.

        Radar detection tech lands truckie in hot water

        Premium Content Radar detection tech lands truckie in hot water

        Crime Benjamin McKinnirey, 48, appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Bilo binge lands Calliope man in Gladstone court

        Premium Content Bilo binge lands Calliope man in Gladstone court

        Crime Cody Guymer drank five cans of pre-mixed spirits before driving.