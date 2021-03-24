Helmet-less Calliope motorcycle rider fronts court

A man who didn’t wear a motorbike helmet faced court this week.

A helmet-less motorbike ride at Calliope landed a Gladstone man in court on Tuesday.

Jalan Bartholomew Denton, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed, unregistered and uninsured and not wearing a helmet.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Denton’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

A man was observed by the public riding a motorcycle on Canal St, Calliope, about 1pm on February 28.

Then man was recorded on CCTV and that footage was provided to police.

It showed Denton riding the motorcycle.

Denton attended the Calliope police station on March 4, participated in a formal interview and confirmed he was the man riding the motorcycle.

Police computer checks on Denton’s licence revealed he did not have a current motorcycle licence and he confirmed he drove it while unlicensed.

He further stated the motorcycle was not registered and subsequently uninsured.

Denton was fined $1200, however, not suspended from driving with convictions being recorded.

